Regulatory approval of COVID-19 vaccine VidPrevtyn Beta

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine VidPrevtyn Beta, approved by the MHRA on 20 December 2022.

The Summary of Product Characteristics is a description of a medicinal product’s properties and the conditions attached to its use. It explains how to use and prescribe a medicine. It is used by healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The Patient Information Leaflet provides information for patients on using the medicine safely. This is based on the Summary of Product Characteristics of the product.

The Marketing Authorisation (MA) granted by the MHRA is valid in Great Britain only. VidPrevtyn Beta is authorised in Northern Ireland under the MA granted by the European Medicines Agency on 10 November 2022. This MA has similar requirements to that granted by the MHRA.

See further information in our press release.

Ingredients

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine can be found at point 2 in the Summary of Product Characteristics for COVID-19 vaccine VidPrevtyn Beta.

A full list of ingredients for the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6.1 in the Summary of Product Characteristics for COVID-19 vaccine Vidprevtyn Beta.

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine and a full list of the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6 in the Patient Information Leaflet for COVID-19 vaccine VidPrevtyn Beta.