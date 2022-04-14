Regulatory approval of COVID-19 Vaccine Valneva

Information about the COVID-19 Vaccine Valneva, approved by the MHRA on 14 April 2022.

The Summary of Product Characteristics is a description of a medicinal product’s properties and the conditions attached to its use. It explains how to use and prescribe a medicine. It is used by healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The Patient Information Leaflet provides information for patients on using the medicine safely. This is based on the Summary of Product Characteristics of the product.

The Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) granted by the MHRA is valid in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ingredients

The MHRA can confirm that COVID-19 Vaccine Valneva does not contain any components of animal origin.

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine can be found at points 2 and 6.1 in the Summary of Product Characteristics and a full list of the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6 in the Patient Information Leaflet for COVID-19 Vaccine Valneva.