Regional Threat Outlook report: Daesh, Iraq and Syria

Defence Intelligence (DI) is part of UK Strategic Command and a critical contributor to UK national security. It delivers a range of Operational and Strategic intelligence and effects, helping the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and UK government to keep the country safe.

A Defence Intelligence report released December 2020 on the threat posed by Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL or Islamic State) in Iraq and Syria following the terrorist group’s territorial defeat in the region. The report looks at the group’s transformation into a clandestine insurgency and highlights the continued threat posed from the region.