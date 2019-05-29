Transparency data

Aviation stakeholder forum meeting notes February 2019

Minutes of the aviation stakeholder forum of the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration

Published 29 May 2019
Aviation stakeholder forum meeting notes February 2019

PDF, 443KB, 3 pages

The group is chaired by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration and consists of representatives from British Airways, Easy Jet, TUI, Virgin Atlantic, Board of Airline Representatives UK, SITA UK, Airline Operators Association (AOA), London City Airport, London Gatwick Airport, Heathrow Airport, Cardiff Airport and Manchester Airport Group including Manchester, Stansted, East Midlands, Bournemouth.

