Reconfiguring NHS services - ministerial intervention powers
Guidance setting out the process for ministerial intervention in reconfiguration of NHS services, including when and how NHS commissioning bodies must notify the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of NHS service changes.
Applies to England
Details
From 31 January 2024:
- NHS commissioning bodies’ duty to notify the Secretary of State of notifiable reconfigurations will apply
- local authorities will no longer be able to make new referrals to the Secretary of State under the 2013 regulations
- call-in requests can be submitted to Secretary of State from this date - the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) expects these only to be used in exceptional situations where local resolution has not been reached
The guidance on this page does not apply until 31 January 2024. We are publishing it in advance so that NHS commissioning bodies, NHS providers, local authorities and others can read about the changes before they come into force.