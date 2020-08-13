REACT-2 study of coronavirus antibodies: June 2020 results

REACT-2 is the world’s largest surveillance study, undertaken in England, that examines the prevalence of antibodies in the community. The study focusses on finger prick self-testing at home by individuals aged 18 or over.

The findings will provide the government with a better understanding of the use of antibody tests at home as well as assess the trends in antibody levels and how they vary across different population subgroups.

This will inform government policies to protect health and save lives.

In this first round it used test results and feedback from 100,000 participants between 20 June to 13 July.

This REACT-2 study shows over a third of people who had symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks.