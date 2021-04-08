Independent report

REACT-1 study of coronavirus transmission: March 2021 final results

Results of real-time assessment of community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) during March 2021.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
8 April 2021

Documents

REACT-1 study of coronavirus transmission: March 2021 final results

HTML

Details

REACT-1 is the largest population surveillance study being undertaken in England that examines the prevalence of the virus causing COVID-19 in the general population. It uses test results and feedback from over 150,000 participants each month.

The study focuses on national, regional and local areas, as well as:

  • age
  • sex
  • ethnicity
  • socio-economic factors
  • employment type
  • contact with known cases
  • symptoms
  • other factors

The findings will provide the government with a better understanding of the virus’s transmission and the risks associated with different population subgroups throughout England. This will inform government policies to protect health and save lives.

Read the press notice accompanying these findings

Published 8 April 2021

Related content

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do