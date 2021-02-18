Independent report

REACT-1 study of coronavirus transmission: February 2021 interim results

Results of real-time assessment of community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) during February 2021.

Department of Health and Social Care
18 February 2021
23 April 2021

REACT-1: real-time assessment of community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) in February 2021

REACT-1 is the largest population surveillance study being undertaken in England that examines the prevalence of the virus causing COVID-19 in the general population. It uses test results and feedback from over 150,000 participants each month.

The study focuses on national, regional and local areas, as well as age, sex, ethnicity, socio-economic factors, employment type, contact with known cases, symptoms and other factors.

The findings will provide the government with a better understanding of the virus’s transmission and the risks associated with different population subgroups throughout England. This will inform government policies to protect health and save lives.

Read the pre-print version of this report.

Read the press notice accompanying these findings.

