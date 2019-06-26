Rapid Evidence Assessment (REA): The Prevalence and Impact of Online Trolling

The Centre for Strategy and Evaluation Services (CSES) conducted a systematic review of existing evidence about the prevalence and impact of online trolling for DCMS.

This review aimed to establish a working definition of trolling and to develop an understanding of the prevalence and impact of the activity. The REA also aimed to develop a profile of “typical” trolls and their victims.

If you have any questions about the report please contact: evidence@culture.gov.uk