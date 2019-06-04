Corporate report
Queen's Birthday Party - Celebrating Conservation & environment
Queen's Birthday Party on 4th June 2019 in Antananarivo - Celebrating Conservation & environment with British NGOs and local parties.
Documents
Details
What a wonderful way to celebrate Conservation and environment in Madagascar on this Queen’s Birthday party event. Her Majesty’s Ambassador Dr Philip Boyle shares his passion to this topic with British NGOs and many people from different sectors in Madagascar.
Published 4 June 2019