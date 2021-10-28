Public health protection and health security: provisional common framework
Sets out the principles and governance structure for UK-wide collaboration on health security and public health protection.
Details
The Common Framework on Public Health Protection and Health Security has been jointly developed and agreed between:
- the UK government
- the Welsh Government
- the Scottish Government
- the Northern Ireland Executive
- each of the UK’s national public health agencies
It provides a formal basis and governance structure for collaboration between all parts of the UK on health security and health protection policy. It supports cooperation on issues which require UK-wide approaches, as well as on devolved issues where the sharing of knowledge and expertise is beneficial.