Public health protection and health security: provisional common framework

Sets out the principles and governance structure for UK-wide collaboration on health security and public health protection.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
28 October 2021

Public Health Protection and Health Security Provisional Common Framework (web accessible version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2904-1, CP 518 PDF, 456KB, 42 pages

Public Health Protection and Health Security Provisional Common Framework (print version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2904-1, CP 518 PDF, 927KB, 48 pages

The Common Framework on Public Health Protection and Health Security has been jointly developed and agreed between:

  • the UK government
  • the Welsh Government
  • the Scottish Government
  • the Northern Ireland Executive
  • each of the UK’s national public health agencies

It provides a formal basis and governance structure for collaboration between all parts of the UK on health security and health protection policy. It supports cooperation on issues which require UK-wide approaches, as well as on devolved issues where the sharing of knowledge and expertise is beneficial.

