Public health grants to local authorities: 2026 to 2027
The public health grant allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) in England are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.
In 2026 to 2027, the total public health grant to local authorities will be £4.404 billion. This includes funding for drug and alcohol and smoking cessation services previously issued as separate grants.
The local authority circular:
- sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant
- contains annexes A to D
It is accompanied by a spreadsheet containing the full allocations (annex E).
See also the written ministerial statement about the allocations for 2026 to 2027.