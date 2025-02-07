Guidance

Public health grants to local authorities: 2025 to 2026

The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.

Public health ring-fenced grant financial year 2025 to 2026: local authority circular

Ref: LAC(DHSC)(2025)2

HTML

Annex D: year-end statement of assurance letter

ODT, 13 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Annex E: public health grant allocations: 2025 to 2026 and revised 2024 to 2025

ODS, 22.1 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.

In 2025 to 2026, the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.858 billion.

The local authority circular:

  • sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant
  • contains annexes A to C

It is accompanied by a year-end statement of assurance letter (annex D) and a spreadsheet containing the full allocations (annex E).

Published 7 February 2025

