Public health grants to local authorities: 2025 to 2026
The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.
In 2025 to 2026, the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.858 billion.
The local authority circular:
- sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant
- contains annexes A to C
It is accompanied by a year-end statement of assurance letter (annex D) and a spreadsheet containing the full allocations (annex E).