Public health grants to local authorities: 2024 to 2025
The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.
Applies to England
Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.
In the financial year 2024 to 2025, the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.603 billion. The grant will be ring-fenced for use on public health functions.
The local authority circular:
- sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant
- contains annexes A to C
See also the written ministerial statement about the allocations for 2024 to 2025.