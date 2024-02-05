Guidance

Public health grants to local authorities: 2024 to 2025

The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.

Department of Health and Social Care
5 February 2024

Applies to England

Public health ring-fenced grant financial year 2024 to 2025: local authority circular

Annex D: year end statement of assurance

Public health local authority allocations 2024 to 2025

Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.

In the financial year 2024 to 2025, the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.603 billion. The grant will be ring-fenced for use on public health functions.

The local authority circular:

  • sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant
  • contains annexes A to C

See also the written ministerial statement about the allocations for 2024 to 2025.

