Public health grants to local authorities: 2023 to 2024
The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.
In 2023 to 2024 the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.529 billion. The grant will be ring-fenced for use on public health functions.
The local authority circular sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant.
Details of the indicative public health allocations for the year 2024 to 2025 are available in the attached spreadsheet ‘Public health local authority allocations 2023 to 2024’.
See also the written ministerial statement about the allocations for 2023 to 2024.
Last updated 15 March 2023 + show all updates
-
In the document ‘Public health local authority allocations 2023 to 2024’, we updated the ONS Ecodes for Cumberland Council and Westmorland and Furness Council.
-
First published.