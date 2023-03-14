Guidance

Public health grants to local authorities: 2023 to 2024

The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 March 2023
Last updated
15 March 2023 — See all updates

Applies to England

Documents

Public health ring-fenced grant 2023 to 2024: local authority circular

Ref: LAC(DHSC)(2023)2 HTML

Annex D: Year end statement of assurance

ODT, 12 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Public health local authority allocations 2023 to 2024

ODS, 31.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.

In 2023 to 2024 the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.529 billion. The grant will be ring-fenced for use on public health functions.

The local authority circular sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant.

Details of the indicative public health allocations for the year 2024 to 2025 are available in the attached spreadsheet ‘Public health local authority allocations 2023 to 2024’.

See also the written ministerial statement about the allocations for 2023 to 2024.

Published 14 March 2023
Last updated 15 March 2023 + show all updates

  1. In the document ‘Public health local authority allocations 2023 to 2024’, we updated the ONS Ecodes for Cumberland Council and Westmorland and Furness Council.

  2. First published.

Related content