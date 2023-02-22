Public health commissioning in the NHS: 2022 to 2023
Information about NHS England's objectives and funding arrangements as it commissions public health services.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The NHS public health functions agreement sets out the arrangements under which the Secretary of State delegates responsibility to NHS England for certain public health services (known as Section 7A services).
The services currently commissioned in this way are:
- national immunisation programmes
- national population screening programmes
- child health information services (CHIS)
- public health services for adults and children in secure and detained settings in England
- sexual assault services (sexual assault referral centres)