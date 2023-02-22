Guidance

Public health commissioning in the NHS: 2022 to 2023

Information about NHS England's objectives and funding arrangements as it commissions public health services.

Department of Health and Social Care
22 February 2023

Applies to England

NHS public health functions agreement 2022 to 2023

Annex A: services to be provided 2022 to 2023

Annex B: performance indicators and key deliverables

Annex C: additional functions from 1 October 2021

The NHS public health functions agreement sets out the arrangements under which the Secretary of State delegates responsibility to NHS England for certain public health services (known as Section 7A services).

The services currently commissioned in this way are:

  • national immunisation programmes
  • national population screening programmes
  • child health information services (CHIS)
  • public health services for adults and children in secure and detained settings in England
  • sexual assault services (sexual assault referral centres)
