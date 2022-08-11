Public Assessment Report for the reclassification application to increase pack size of Nicorette QuickMist 1mg/spray mouthspray & Nicorette QuickMist smart track 1mg/spray mouthspray
This Public Assessment Report (PAR) covers the assessment of the proposal to add three new pack sizes (3, 4 & 6 cannisters) to the licence for Nicorette QuickMist 1mg/spray mouthspray and Nicorette QuickMist Smart Track 1mg/spray mouthspray.
Details
On 13 June 2022, the MHRA granted a request by McNeil Products Limited to add three new pack sizes (3, 4 & 6 cannisters) to the licence for Nicorette QuickMist 1mg/spray mouthspray and Nicorette QuickMist Smart Track 1mg/spray mouthspray, which is available as a general sale list (GSL) medicine.