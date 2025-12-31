Provisional list of NHS abortion clinics and hospitals in England, 2025
This publication contains a provisional list of NHS abortion clinics and hospitals in England.
For abortions in England and Wales, registered medical practitioners must complete and send HSA4 forms to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), in accordance with the Abortion Act 1967, within 14 days of the termination.
This publication contains a list of NHS abortion clinics and hospitals in England as identified on the HSA4 form in 2025. Information on the upper tier local authority of the clinic or hospital has been included.