Provisional list of NHS abortion clinics and hospitals in England, 2025

This publication contains a provisional list of NHS abortion clinics and hospitals in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
31 December 2025

For abortions in England and Wales, registered medical practitioners must complete and send HSA4 forms to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), in accordance with the Abortion Act 1967, within 14 days of the termination.

This publication contains a list of NHS abortion clinics and hospitals in England as identified on the HSA4 form in 2025. Information on the upper tier local authority of the clinic or hospital has been included.

