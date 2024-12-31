Provisional list of abortion clinics and hospitals in Wales, 2024
This publication contains a provisional list of abortion clinics and hospitals in Wales.
Applies to Wales
Documents
Details
For abortions in England and Wales, registered medical practitioners must complete and send HSA4 forms to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), in accordance with the Abortion Act 1967, within 14 days of the termination.
This publication contains a list of abortion clinics and hospitals in Wales as identified on the HSA4 form in 2024 and/or who were registered with Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) as independent providers approved to perform abortions. Information on the upper tier local authority of the clinic or hospital has been included.