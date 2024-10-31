Provisional list of abortion clinics and hospitals in England and Wales, 2023
This publication contains a provisional list of abortion clinics and hospitals in England and Wales, as identified in a notification to the Chief Medical Officer in 2023.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
For abortions in England and Wales, registered medical practitioners must complete and send HSA4 forms to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), in accordance with the Abortion Act 1967, within 14 days of the termination.
This publication contains a list of abortion clinics and hospitals as identified on the HSA4 form for 2023. Information on the upper tier local authority of the clinic or hospital has been included.