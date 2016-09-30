Guidance for government engagement with the tobacco industry
How government and public bodies should act to protect public health policies when engaging stakeholders with links to the tobacco industry.
Documents
Details
This guidance sets out how the Department of Health and Social Care limits interactions with the tobacco industry, in line with the requirements of article 5.3 of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. The guidance also applies across the UK government, including:
- government departments
- arm’s length bodies
- agencies
- local authorities
- any person or organisation acting on behalf of the above bodies
This guidance should be used by these government bodies to:
- ensure that they meet their article 5.3 obligations
- draft their own guidance, considering their individual circumstances
