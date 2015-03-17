Promoting the health and wellbeing of looked-after children

Changes to legislation and guidance since ‘Promoting the health and well-being of looked-after children 2015’ was originally published

Department of Health became Department of Health and Social Care in January 2018.

From 1 July 2022, integrated care boards (ICBs) have replaced clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) as a result of the Health and Care Act 2022.

Public Health England has now been replaced by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID), which is part of the Department of Health and Social Care, and by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Monitor became part of NHS Improvement in April 2016. NHS Improvement then merged with NHS England to become NHSEI, which in July 2022 became simply NHS England.

Updated ‘Who Pays?’ guidance came into effect from 1 July 2022.