Guidance
Procedural Compliance Voluntary Right to Buy Midlands Pilot Checklist
For use by ‘Independent Auditors’ undertaking self-assessment compliance audits under the Framework Delivery Agreement (FDA) procedures.
Documents
Details
The purpose of this audit is to demonstrate compliance with the terms of the Voluntary Right to Buy Pilot in the Midlands.
Information gathered will only be used for this specific purpose in order to meet basic audit checks.
The checklist identifies specific checks to be undertaken in order to demonstrate compliance and determine whether all procedural requirements have been met to support a claim for payment as part of the Voluntary Right to Buy Pilot.