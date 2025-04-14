Transparency data

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’s schedule of taxable sources of income and gains 2023/24

Summary and explanation of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer’s tax affairs from 2023 to 2024.

Summary and explanation of the Prime Minister’s tax affairs from 2023 to 2024

Summary and explanation of the Deputy Prime Minister’s tax affairs from 2023 to 2024

Summary and explanation of the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s tax affairs from 2023 to 2024

Details

Summary and explanation of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer’s tax affairs from 2023 to 2024. These cover their periods as Leader of the Opposition, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.

