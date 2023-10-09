Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2023
Implements changes to the payments made by NHS England to contractors under a dental service contract with effect from 1 April 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The changes implemented in the directions for 2023 relate to:
- implementation of the 2023 to 2024 pay and expenses settlement for dentists
- implementation of the 2023 to 2024 dental foundation training payments for dentists
- insertion of the applicable up-to-date maternity allowance rate
Published 9 October 2023