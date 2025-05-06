Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund 2025 to 2026

Policy paper

Department of Health and Social Care
6 May 2025

Applies to England

Utilisation and Modernisation Fund 2025 to 2026: list of supported schemes

CSV, 55.8 KB

The Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund was announced during the 2024 Spending Review and provides new capital funding of £102 million in 2025 to 2026 to support improvements in the primary care estate.

The schemes have been prioritised for inclusion by the relevant integrated care board (ICB). The fund aims to:

  • enhance the use of existing infrastructure
  • create additional capacity for the GP and practice workforce
  • enable additional patient appointments

Further information on the fund can be found as part of the capital guidance 2025 to 2026 published by NHS England, which includes indicative funding allocations to ICBs, based on a weighted population basis.

