Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund 2025 to 2026
A full list of schemes included in the Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund.
Applies to England
The Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund was announced during the 2024 Spending Review and provides new capital funding of £102 million in 2025 to 2026 to support improvements in the primary care estate.
The schemes have been prioritised for inclusion by the relevant integrated care board (ICB). The fund aims to:
- enhance the use of existing infrastructure
- create additional capacity for the GP and practice workforce
- enable additional patient appointments
Further information on the fund can be found as part of the capital guidance 2025 to 2026 published by NHS England, which includes indicative funding allocations to ICBs, based on a weighted population basis.