From:
Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Byelaws: Wales
First published:
11 September 2011
Last updated:
11 April 2017, see all updates

Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Powys

Documents

To be reviewed: Sennybridge training area

PDF, 1.5MB, 10 pages

Revoked: Brecon Beacons Rifle Range

PDF, 359KB, 3 pages

Lapsed: Cwm Gwdi Range

PDF, 3.1MB

Details

See attached

Document information

Published: 11 September 2011

Updated: 11 April 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added copy of lapsed Cwm Gwdi Range byelaw.
  2. Changed Brecon Beacons Rifle Range to Revoked.
  3. Updated summary
  4. First published.

