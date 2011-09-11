Guidance
Powys Byelaws
- Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Ministry of Defence
- Byelaws: Wales
- 11 September 2011
- 11 April 2017, see all updates
Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Powys
Documents
To be reviewed: Sennybridge training area
PDF, 1.5MB, 10 pages
Revoked: Brecon Beacons Rifle Range
PDF, 359KB, 3 pages
Lapsed: Cwm Gwdi Range
PDF, 3.1MB
Details
See attached
- Added copy of lapsed Cwm Gwdi Range byelaw.
- Changed Brecon Beacons Rifle Range to Revoked.
- Updated summary
- First published.
