Potential sale of the former ice patrol ramped work boat Terra Nova

Terra Nova recently came out of service after working as a ship to shore transport in Polar regions aboard a Royal Navy Ice Patrol ship.

Built in 1995, Terra Nova has a glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) hull construct and when last surveyed, in June 2018, no defects were recorded. She has a Yanmar 4LHA-HTP engine and a maximum speed of 15kts. Her overall length is 8.7m, beam 3.2m and maximum draft 1m.

Viewing will take place from beginning October 2019 onwards and the vessel will be sold via a price only tender with best sealed offers considered.

Closing date for expressions of interest is midnight on 30 September 2019.

For further details and to express interest, you should contact the Defence Equipment Sales Authority by emailing both DESLD-DESANavy@mod.gov.uk and DESLD-DESA-Commercial@mod.gov.uk. Expressions will be recorded and all parties invited to view after advert expiration.

Please note: The Tender will run to completion; no requests to view or purchase outside of this process will be accepted.