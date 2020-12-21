Potential sale of aircraft

The Defence Equipment Sales Authority ( DESA ) is inviting expressions of interest from Companies interested in being considered for receiving an Invitation to Tender ( ITT ) in respect of the proposed sale of the aircraft for stripping so to harvest all reusable parts for potential resale, recycling or disposal and final dismantling and removal of the remaining platforms. Note these aircraft are not for reuse.

The aircraft available are as follows:

5 x Sentinel Aircraft & a significant number of associated inventory spares and Ground Support Equipment.

2 x Sentry aircraft and associated inventory spares

The aircraft’s may be held at different UK locations including Waddington and it is anticipated that all work will be required to be undertaken at site.

DESA ’s preference would be to sell the aircraft and or inventory on mass but partial options may also be considered.

All parties interested in receiving an ITT will need to complete and submit the Compliance Declaration to the following e-mail address; DESLD-DESACommercial@mod.gov.uk no later than the 31 January 2021.

The issue of this notice is not a commitment by the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (acting through the Defence Equipment Sales Authority of the UK Ministry of Defence) (the “Authority”) to commit to a sale as a result of this notice and this process may be discontinued at any time should another sale option be forthcoming.