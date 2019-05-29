Research and analysis
Post-18 review of education and funding: independent panel report
A report from the independent panel to the review of post-18 education and funding.
Documents
Details
The post-18 review was announced in February 2018.
Since then the independent panel, chaired by Philip Augar, undertook an extensive programme of stakeholder engagement and evidence gathering.
This report sets out their findings and policy recommendations for government consideration.
Post-18 review team
Published 30 May 2019