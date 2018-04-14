Correspondence

PM's letter to MPs and peers on Syria action: 14 April 2018

The Prime Minister sent this letter to MPs and peers on the action taken in Syria by British, French and American forces to degrade the regime's chemical weapons capability.

Published 14 April 2018
From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Theresa May MP

Documents

Prime Minister's letter on Syria action

PDF, 257KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Prime Minister's letter on Syria action

HTML

Details

Letter attached.

Published 14 April 2018

Related content