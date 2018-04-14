Correspondence
PM's letter to MPs and peers on Syria action: 14 April 2018
The Prime Minister sent this letter to MPs and peers on the action taken in Syria by British, French and American forces to degrade the regime's chemical weapons capability.
Documents
PDF, 257KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Published 14 April 2018
Thank you for your feedback