PM letter to nation on coronavirus

The Prime Minister will write to every UK household to urge them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

A letter from the Prime Minister will land on the doorsteps of 30 million households across all four UK nations from next week.

The Prime Minister will outline the guidance everyone should follow and the measures the government has put in place to fight coronavirus and to support businesses and workers.

He will urge everyone to follow the rules to save lives and thank NHS staff working round the clock as well as everyone volunteering their time to protect others.