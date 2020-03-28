Correspondence

PM letter to nation on coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is writing to every UK household to urge them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

Published 28 March 2020
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP

Prime Minister letter to nation on coronavirus

A letter from the Prime Minister will land on the doorsteps of 30 million households across all four UK nations from next week.

The Prime Minister will outline the guidance everyone should follow and the measures the government has put in place to fight coronavirus and to support businesses and workers.

He will urge everyone to follow the rules to save lives and thank NHS staff working round the clock as well as everyone volunteering their time to protect others.

