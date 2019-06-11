Research and analysis
Pig: GB disease surveillance and emerging threats report 2019
Monthly and quarterly reports about new and emerging diseases in pigs.
These reports are published by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) as part of Defra’s disease surveillance programme.
Previous reports
- 2014 onwards, see the APHA disease surveillance reports collection
- Before 2014, see the archived AHVLA web pages
Information sheets on pig diseases are available on the APHA Vet Gateway.
Published 11 June 2019