Pig: GB disease surveillance and emerging threats report 2019

Monthly and quarterly reports about new and emerging diseases in pigs.

Published 11 June 2019
Animal and Plant Health Agency

Quarterly GB pig disease surveillance and emerging threats report: January to March 2019

PDF, 1.5MB, 18 pages

These reports are published by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) as part of Defra’s disease surveillance programme.

Previous reports

Information sheets on pig diseases are available on the APHA Vet Gateway.

Published 11 June 2019

