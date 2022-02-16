Physical activity in disabled children and disabled young people: evidence review
Findings of a rapid evidence review into the health benefits and potential risks of physical activity for children and young people who have disabilities.
A rapid review of the available scientific evidence on the health and wellbeing benefits, as well as potential risks, of physical activity for disabled children and disabled young people.
For a summary of the methodology, findings and potential physical activity opportunities, see Physical activity guidelines for disabled children and disabled young people: methodology.