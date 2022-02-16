Research and analysis

Physical activity in disabled children and disabled young people: evidence review

Findings of a rapid evidence review into the health benefits and potential risks of physical activity for children and young people who have disabilities.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities and Department of Health and Social Care
16 February 2022

Documents

Physical activity for general health benefits in disabled children and disabled young people: rapid evidence review

Appendix 1: eligibility criteria

Appendix 2: search strategy

Appendix 3: examples of reviews compared

Appendix 4: PRISMA flow diagram

Appendix 5: list of excluded studies

Appendix 6: records that informed the review

Appendix 7: summary of results from individual studies

Details

A rapid review of the available scientific evidence on the health and wellbeing benefits, as well as potential risks, of physical activity for disabled children and disabled young people.

For a summary of the methodology, findings and potential physical activity opportunities, see Physical activity guidelines for disabled children and disabled young people: methodology.

