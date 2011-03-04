Guidance
Pharmaceutical buying groups in the NHS
A list of the purchasing point information for existing buying groups that have access to Commerical Medicines Unit (CMU) contracts.
The document can be filtered in various ways to produce individual purchasing point lists for each buying group currently in England. This could be at national contract level, down to smaller groups.
Details of which strategic health authority and procurement hub are also included, where applicable.
These are all existing boundaries of which suppliers and NHS trusts will be aware. Any future boundary changes will always be communicated directly to all suppliers.
Last updated 19 November 2019 + show all updates
- 3 additional purchasing points have been created: Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust ‒ West Park Hospital, Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust ‒ Roseberry Park Hospital and Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust ‒ The Retreat. The name of South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust has been changed to South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and the address has been changed.
- Additional purchasing point created for Southampton University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UHS Pharmacy Limited).
- Change of name for Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust (St Mary's): now known as Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. Deletion of St Mary’s Hospital, Western Eye Hospital, and Charing Cross Hospital: all deliveries now to Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.
- Additional purchasing points created for University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (Pharmacy@QEHB) and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust (Pharm@Sea).
- Updated pharmacy purchasing points list documents. Updates include: change of name for Lancashire Care NHS Trust: Royal Blackburn Hospital. Sheffield Care Trust assigned to Yorkshire 8YK Collaborative Hub. Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust address amended. Additional purchasing point created for Northamptonshire NHS Foundation Trust: Yarl’s Wood.
- Added Crawley Hospital to the pharmacy purchasing point list.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list with: Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Trust code change: Prince of Wales Hospice.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list with: Summerhill Services Ltd, Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, Lancashire Hospitals Services (wholly owned subsidiary). Trust code changes: Wakefield Hospice, East Cheshire NHS Trust (Macclesfield District General Hospital).
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list. Added: St Gemma's Hospice, Wheatfield's Hospices and Fortuneswell Pharmacy - Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. Updated name for Queens Hospital, Burton and Royal Derby Hospital. Updated address of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (PPDU Cowley). Updated trust code and name for Central Manchester and Manchester University Hospitals.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list. Added: St Gemma's Hospice and Wheatfield's Hospices, Fortuneswell Pharmacy - Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Hospital Pharmacy Services (East and North Hertfordshire) ltd. Updated name for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Updated address of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (PPDU Cowley). Updated code for Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.
- Purchasing Points List updated to include Stratford Pharmacy.
- Pharmacy purchasing points list updated with new trusts.
- Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust has been added as a new purchasing point.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list. Added: Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust and South West Yorkshire Partnerships NHS Foundation Trust. Deleted: HMP Channing Wood, HMP Dartmoor and HMP Guys Marsh.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list: addition of North West Anglia NHS Foundatrion Trust and HMP Chelmsford.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list: RT5AN Leicester Partnership NHS Trust is now located at Glenfield Hospital
- Updated list: addition of RWEAA TrustMed, a wholly owned subsidiary of University Hospitals of Leicester, based at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list: HMP01 Belmarsh Prison and HMP68 Thameside Prison added
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list: RX1CC and RX1RA additional wholly owned purchasing points at City Hospital and QMC sites of Nottingham University Hospitals Trust. RBK02 Walsall details corrected to part of the West Midlands purchasing group.
- Updated pharmacy purchasing point list: amended RYW23 to West Heath Hospital as part of Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Trust, and the addition of RTV33 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Trust.
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing point list with the addition of RY5H1 Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing point list with amended names to London Northwest Healthcare Trust (Central Middlesex) and Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (West Middlesex).
- Updated document: creation of column D and explanatory footnote added to the spreadsheet
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing point list to include London Northwest Healthcare Trust (Ealing Hospital) and London Northwest Healthcare Trust (Northwick Park).
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing point list to include Wakefield Hospice (HOS19) and Prince of Wales Hospice (HOS20).
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing point list to include St Oswalds (HOS17) and Marie Curie (HOS18) Hospices in Newcastle
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing point list to include Gloucestershire care services (RJ101).
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing point list to include Royal Wolverhampton Hospital NHS Trust (Cannock Chase) (RL4TC)
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing point list to include Gloucestershire Care Service NHS Trust (R1J01).
- Added updated document with the addition of Cambridgeshire Community Services Trust RYV85
- Added University Birmingham Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Warehouse) at Kings Norton
- Updated document: RNNFH Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust added.
- Updated document: HMP57 Mount Prison added.
- Updated document added: the addition of RLNGL CHOICE LTD (subsidiary of Sunderland NHS trust) and the deletion of RLHQL Alderman Jack Cohen Pharmacy
- Uploaded amended pharmacy purchasing points list, Benenden Hospital removed as it is independent and not part of NHS.
- Updated 'Pharmacy purchasing points' list
- Updated 'Pharmacy purchasing points' list
- updated the pharmacy purchasing points list to add RYW24 and RYW23 Birmingham Community Healthcare sites
- Updated to include the addition of a number of Hospice (HOS codes) sites.
- List updated to include North East London Foundation Trust. (21 November 2014: updated to include HMP Doncaster, Ranby,and Nottingham.)
- List updated to include HMP 78 and HMP 79 sites
- Updated the pharmacy purchasing points list
- First published.