Performance of the health service in England: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care annual report 2022 to 2023
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care's assessment of the performance of the health and care service in England for 2022 to 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Under section 247D(3) of the National Health Service Act 2006, there is a legal requirement for the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to publish and lay before Parliament an annual report on the performance of the health and care service in England.
This report includes an assessment of:
- how the Secretary of State has secured the improvement in the quality of services within the NHS
- the progress made to reduce health inequalities for people in England
It should be read as an accompaniment to the Department of Health and Social Care annual report and accounts 2022 to 2023, which was published on 25 January 2024.