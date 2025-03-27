Corporate report

Performance of the health service in England: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care annual report 2022 to 2023

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care's assessment of the performance of the health and care service in England for 2022 to 2023.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
27 March 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Performance of the health service in England: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care annual report 2022 to 2023

Unnumbered act paper

HTML

Order a copy

Performance of the health service in England: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care annual report 2022 to 2023 (web accessible)

Unnumbered act paper

PDF, 206 KB, 6 pages

Order a copy

Performance of the health service in England: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care annual report 2022 to 2023 (print ready)

Unnumbered act paper

PDF, 197 KB, 6 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Under section 247D(3) of the National Health Service Act 2006, there is a legal requirement for the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to publish and lay before Parliament an annual report on the performance of the health and care service in England. 

This report includes an assessment of:

  • how the Secretary of State has secured the improvement in the quality of services within the NHS
  • the progress made to reduce health inequalities for people in England

It should be read as an accompaniment to the Department of Health and Social Care annual report and accounts 2022 to 2023, which was published on 25 January 2024.

Updates to this page

Published 27 March 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page