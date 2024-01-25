Corporate report

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2022 to 2023

How the Department of Health and Social Care has funded its activities and used its resources during the financial year 2022 to 2023.

Department of Health and Social Care
25 January 2024

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2022 to 2023 (web accessible)

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2022 to 2023 (print ready)

Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2022 to 2023

DHSC common core tables: 2022 to 2023

The annual report and accounts gives an overview of the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC’s) resources and how it has used them to fulfil its statutory functions during the financial year 2022 to 2023.

The ‘DHSC annual report and accounts: 2022 to 2023’ describes DHSC’s performance against objectives.

‘Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2022 to 2023’ sets out how the Secretary of State has exercised their power to give financial assistance to any NHS foundation trust in the financial year 2022 to 2023.

The ‘DHSC common core tables: 2022 to 2023’ show a breakdown of departmental spending during 2022 to 2023 and demonstrate how this spending compared with the DHSC’s estimate.

