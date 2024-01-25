The annual report and accounts gives an overview of the Department of Health and Social Care’s ( DHSC ’s) resources and how it has used them to fulfil its statutory functions during the financial year 2022 to 2023.

The ‘ DHSC annual report and accounts: 2022 to 2023’ describes DHSC ’s performance against objectives.

‘Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2022 to 2023’ sets out how the Secretary of State has exercised their power to give financial assistance to any NHS foundation trust in the financial year 2022 to 2023.