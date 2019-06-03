Notice
PE8 6PZ, Leisure Parks Luxury Living Limited: environmental permit application advertisement - EPR/HB3597EY/V002
View the application submitted by Leisure Parks Luxury Living Limited for Yarwell Mill Country Park, Mill Lane, Yarwell, PE8 6PZ.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for:
- waste and mining waste operations
- installations
- water discharge and groundwater activities
- medium combustion plant and specified generators
The arrangements are explained in their Public Participation Statement
These notices explain:
- what the application is about
- which Environment Agency office you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
- when you need to comment by
The Environment Agency will decide:
- whether to grant or refuse the application
- what conditions to include in the permit (if granted)
Published 3 June 2019