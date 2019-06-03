Notice

PE8 6PZ, Leisure Parks Luxury Living Limited: environmental permit application advertisement - EPR/HB3597EY/V002

View the application submitted by Leisure Parks Luxury Living Limited for Yarwell Mill Country Park, Mill Lane, Yarwell, PE8 6PZ.

Published 3 June 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for:

  • waste and mining waste operations
  • installations
  • water discharge and groundwater activities
  • medium combustion plant and specified generators

The arrangements are explained in their Public Participation Statement

These notices explain:

  • what the application is about
  • which Environment Agency office you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
  • when you need to comment by

The Environment Agency will decide:

  • whether to grant or refuse the application
  • what conditions to include in the permit (if granted)
