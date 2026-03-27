Correspondence

Pay offer to resident doctors

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care writes to resident doctors after the BMA Resident Doctors Committee rejects the latest offer.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP
Published
27 March 2026

Documents

Secretary of State urges resident doctors to reconsider pay offer

HTML

Offer to BMA UK Resident Doctors Committee

PDF, 261 KB, 21 pages

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Details

The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP writes to resident doctors outlining the latest pay offer that the BMA Resident Doctors Committee (RDC) rejected on their behalf. The BMA RDC has until Thursday 2 April 2026 to reconsider.

The ‘Offer to BMA UK Resident Doctors Committee’ is the complete offer developed in partnership with the BMA RDC Officer team over the last 3 months.

Updates to this page

Published 27 March 2026

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