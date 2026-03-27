Pay offer to resident doctors
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care writes to resident doctors after the BMA Resident Doctors Committee rejects the latest offer.
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The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP writes to resident doctors outlining the latest pay offer that the BMA Resident Doctors Committee (RDC) rejected on their behalf. The BMA RDC has until Thursday 2 April 2026 to reconsider.
The ‘Offer to BMA UK Resident Doctors Committee’ is the complete offer developed in partnership with the BMA RDC Officer team over the last 3 months.