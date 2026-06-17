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Correspondence

Government offer to resident doctors: June 2026

Formal offer to the BMA resident doctors committee to resolve the current dispute with resident doctors.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
17 June 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Offer to BMA UK resident doctors committee (June 2026)

PDF, 210 KB, 23 pages

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Details

On 12 June 2026, the government set out a formal offer to the BMA resident doctors committee (RCD) to resolve the current dispute with resident doctors.

The government has carefully listened to feedback provided by the BMA RDC on behalf of their membership and worked with them to strengthen and clarify the offer originally made in March 2026.

The ‘Offer to BMA UK resident doctors committee (June 2026)’ is the complete offer developed in partnership with the BMA RDC since the March 2026 offer was made.

Updates to this page

Published 17 June 2026

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