Patient information leaflets for blind and partially-sighted patients

Guidance on providing patient information leaflets in formats suitable for blind and partially-sighted patients.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
29 December 2014
22 December 2023

Compliance with Regulation 259 of the Human Medicines Regulations (2012) - provision of Patient Information Leaflets in formats appropriate for blind and partially sighted patients

Marketing authorisation holders must legally respond to requests for alternative formats of patient information leaflets (PILs) from patients and their healthcare professionals (HCP) for all medicines which they supply to the UK market. Alternative formats may include Braille, large print, audio tape and CD-ROM.

