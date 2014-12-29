Patient information leaflets for blind and partially-sighted patients
Guidance on providing patient information leaflets in formats suitable for blind and partially-sighted patients.
Marketing authorisation holders must legally respond to requests for alternative formats of patient information leaflets (PILs) from patients and their healthcare professionals (HCP) for all medicines which they supply to the UK market. Alternative formats may include Braille, large print, audio tape and CD-ROM.
Last updated 22 December 2023 + show all updates
- Update to reference legislation - Removal of information regarding transition period 2005-2010 - Update to contact details under ‘Further Information’
First published.