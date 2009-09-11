  1. Home

Oxfordshire Byelaws

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Byelaws: South East
11 September 2009
20 March 2017

Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Oxfordshire

Reviewed: The Ot Moor range Byelaws 2012

PDF, 277KB

Reviewed: RAF Barford St John Byelaws 2014

Ref: ISBN 978-0-11-111320-2 PDF, 775KB, 11 pages

Revoked: Otmoor range Byelaws 1980

PDF, 1.18MB, 8 pages

To be reviewed: Bicester Garrison military lands

PDF, 1.53MB, 10 pages

Lapsed: Didcot Military Lands Byelaws 1932

PDF, 7.97MB

Lapsed: RAF Upper Heyford

PDF, 1.37MB, 8 pages

Reviewed

To be reviewed

  • RAF Benson

