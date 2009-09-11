Guidance
Oxfordshire Byelaws
- 11 September 2009
- 20 March 2017, see all updates
Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Oxfordshire
Reviewed: The Ot Moor range Byelaws 2012
PDF, 277KB
Reviewed: RAF Barford St John Byelaws 2014
Ref: ISBN 978-0-11-111320-2 PDF, 775KB, 11 pages
Revoked: Otmoor range Byelaws 1980
PDF, 1.18MB, 8 pages
To be reviewed: Bicester Garrison military lands
PDF, 1.53MB, 10 pages
Lapsed: Didcot Military Lands Byelaws 1932
PDF, 7.97MB
Lapsed: RAF Upper Heyford
PDF, 1.37MB, 8 pages
The Caversfield Service Family Accommodation Byelaws 2012 and Correction Slip dated 17/01/2013
- RAF Benson
