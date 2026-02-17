Following a review, ‘Overseas Accompanied Service Assessments’ replaces ‘Assessment of Support Needs for Accompanied Assignments Overseas’.

This policy applies to Service personnel planning to take their families on an overseas assignment, particularly those with additional medical, social care, or educational needs. The assessment process is designed to take a holistic judgment about whether the host location can reasonably meet the family’s needs and whether associated risks to their health, education, safety, or well-being can be appropriately managed.

MOD civilians and their families should instead follow the Overseas Relocation Policy.

For further information or advice on this publication please contact the AFFS Families Policy team by emailing People-AFFS-FamiliesTeam@mod.gov.uk.