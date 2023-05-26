Assessment of support needs for accompanied assignments overseas
The actions that are to be taken to ensure that the support needs of individuals considering accompanied assignments or transfers overseas are appropriately assessed.
JSP 770 Chapter 2A, which delivers a framework for the assessment of support needs prior to and during overseas assignments/transfers for Service personnel/MOD Civilians and their families, has been removed from JSP 770.
A new policy, the assessment of support needs for accompanied assignments overseas, replaces this chapter.
For further information or advice on this publication please contact the AFFS Families Policy team by emailing People-AFFS-FamiliesTeam@mod.gov.uk