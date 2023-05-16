Outcomes from the UK Farm to Fork summit
An update following the UK Farm to Fork summit held at 10 Downing Street on 16 May 2023.
Documents
Details
The Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs met with representatives from across the whole UK food supply chain to discuss how government and industry can work together to support a thriving UK food industry.
This note summarises the key themes that were discussed as well as the steps government is taking to support farmers to strengthen food security and grow the economy. The event built on progress made since the government’s Food Strategy was published last year, in which we committed to broadly maintaining the current level of food we produce domestically while sustainably boosting production in sectors such as horticulture and seafood.