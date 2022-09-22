Our plan for patients
The government’s plans for the NHS and social care to deliver for patients, this winter and next.
Documents
Details
Our plan for patients sets out our priorities for health and care, delivering across 4 key areas:
- ambulances
- backlogs
- care
- doctors and dentists
It includes common sense changes, delivering tangible benefits for patients. This means removing the barriers that get in the way of patient care, putting more information at the fingertips of patients and freeing up the time of clinicians to do what they do best: caring for patients.