Our plan for patients

The government’s plans for the NHS and social care to deliver for patients, this winter and next.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP
Published
22 September 2022

Our plan for patients sets out our priorities for health and care, delivering across 4 key areas:

  • ambulances
  • backlogs
  • care
  • doctors and dentists

It includes common sense changes, delivering tangible benefits for patients. This means removing the barriers that get in the way of patient care, putting more information at the fingertips of patients and freeing up the time of clinicians to do what they do best: caring for patients.

