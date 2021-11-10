Correspondence

Open letter to NHS trusts on net zero commitment

Sajid Javid's open letter to NHS trusts in England on the vital role they must play in achieving shared ambitions on climate change and the environment.

Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
10 November 2021

COP26 and the NHS: Sajid Javid's open letter to all NHS trusts in England

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid has written an open letter to NHS trusts in England on the importance of meeting the net zero health service commitment.

The letter praises the NHS’s work to date on reducing carbon emissions. The Health and Social Care Secretary also highlights positive examples of biodiversity projects already taking place in the NHS.

