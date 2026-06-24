Ockenden review into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust: final report

This independent review of maternity services at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust ( NUH ) considered the quality of care relating to newborn, infant and maternal harm at the trust.

This report covers the findings, conclusions and essential actions of this independent review of maternity services.

Based on a review of over 2,500 family cases that formed part of this investigation, the final report outlines:

local actions for learning that staff at the trust must do

system-wide learnings

immediate and essential actions to improve maternity and neonatal care