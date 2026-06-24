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Independent report

Ockenden review into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust: final report

Findings, conclusions and essential actions from the independent review of maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
24 June 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Findings, conclusions and essential actions from the independent review of maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6509-4, HC 284

PDF, 2.58 MB, 401 pages

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Findings, conclusions and essential actions from the independent review of maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (web accessible version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6509-4, HC 284

PDF, 3.42 MB, 401 pages

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Details

This independent review of maternity services at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) considered the quality of care relating to newborn, infant and maternal harm at the trust.

This report covers the findings, conclusions and essential actions of this independent review of maternity services.

Based on a review of over 2,500 family cases that formed part of this investigation, the final report outlines:

  • local actions for learning that staff at the trust must do
  • system-wide learnings
  • immediate and essential actions to improve maternity and neonatal care

The Independent Maternity Review (known as the Ockenden review) was led by Donna Ockenden and involved a multi-professional team of more than 160 reviewers. The review team held individual meetings with over 500 families, and more than 830 current and former staff at NUH engaged with the review.

Updates to this page

Published 24 June 2026

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