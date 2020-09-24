Number of coronavirus tests processed by local authority (England): 28 May to 16 September 2020
The number of pillar 2 (swab) tests processed daily by lower tier local authorities.
Documents
Details
This data contains the number of pillar 2 (swab) tests that were processed daily between 28 May and 16 September 2020 by lower tier local authorities.
This data will not align with figures published on the coronavirus testing in the UK dashboard as they are derived from a different data source with different associated methodology. See the note above for more information.
Published 24 September 2020