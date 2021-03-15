Notice of the potential sale of the former HMS Walney

The vessel is moored at HM Naval Base Portsmouth and will be sold from there. More information can be found within the General Sales Particulars.

Expressions of interest will only be accepted from companies that have appropriate facilities within UK or, are included within the current European List of ship recycling facilities.

All parties interested in purchasing the vessel for Recycling will need to complete and submit the Compliance Declaration form to the following: DESLD-DESANavy@mod.gov.uk and DESLD-DESACommercial@mod.gov.uk no later than 5pm (GMT) 29 April 2021.

It is hoped that viewings will take place August 2021 but please do not book any travel until you have received the Invitation to Tender (ITT). UK Covid-19 restrictions/procedures at the time will apply.