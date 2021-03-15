Guidance

Notice of the potential sale of the former HMS Walney

The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) are inviting expressions of interest for the sale of the Former HMS Walney for Recycling only.

Ministry of Defence
15 March 2021

HMS Walney general particulars (accessible version)

HMS Walney general particulars

HMS Walney declaration of compliance form (accessible version)

HMS Walney declaration of compliance form

The vessel is moored at HM Naval Base Portsmouth and will be sold from there. More information can be found within the General Sales Particulars.

Expressions of interest will only be accepted from companies that have appropriate facilities within UK or, are included within the current European List of ship recycling facilities.

All parties interested in purchasing the vessel for Recycling will need to complete and submit the Compliance Declaration form to the following: DESLD-DESANavy@mod.gov.uk and DESLD-DESACommercial@mod.gov.uk no later than 5pm (GMT) 29 April 2021. 

It is hoped that viewings will take place August 2021 but please do not book any travel until you have received the Invitation to Tender (ITT). UK Covid-19 restrictions/procedures at the time will apply.

Please note: the MOD will not pay for the recycling of the vessel. The issue of this notice is not a commitment by the Secretary of State for Defence “The Authority” to commit to a sale as a result of this notice and this process may be discontinued at any time should a Government to Government (G2G) sale option be forthcoming.

